Sushant Singh Rajput death case: BMC permits proceedings on digital platform with officials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Responding to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Patna (Central) Sanjay Singh's letter, the Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the former to conduct proceedings with Maharashtra government's concerned officials on the digital platform.

In the letter, dated August 4, P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said, "In view of prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation in Bihar, it is advised that the officer can conduct his proceedings with various officials of the government of Maharashtra on digital platforms, such as Zoom/ Google Meet/ Jio Meet/ Microsoft Teams or other such digital platforms to interact."

"This will not only ensure that the officer does not transmit the infection (if at all he is asymptomatic of COVID-19 infection) to the officials to whom he will (come in) contact," the letter read.

The officer has to be in compliance with all the rules and regulations prevailing in Maharashtra, it added.

IGP Singh wrote a letter to BMC Commissioner asking to relieve Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine as it is "creating obstructions" in the probe of case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Central government gave a nod to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the FIR filed by the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, after which Mumbai had registered a case and is investigating the matter. (ANI)

