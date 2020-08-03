Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED questions CA Sandip Shridhar, Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned CA Sandip Shridhar, Chartered Accountant of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"CA Sandip Shridhar was grilled about the transactions regarding bank accounts of Sushant Singh Rajput.ED has recorded his statement and will question further if required," an official told ANI.

"Rhea Chakraborty and other concerned parties related to the case will be summoned for questioning," official added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

In his complaint, KK Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Sushant's bank account in the last one year and transferred to "accounts that had no links with him".

According to Mumbai Police, a case under 174 CrPC was registered on June 14 regarding Rajput's death and the matter is being investigated by Bandra Police Station.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in connection with the case.

Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna. (ANI)

