Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB summons Bollywood talent agency KWAN CEO, 3 others

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation has summoned Bollywood talent agency KWAN Agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, Head Talent Manager Jaya Saha and Karishma to join the ongoing investigation.

Karishma handles Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's account.

The NCB has also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to join the investigation as well.

All four people have been asked to be present at the NCB office in Mumbai on Tuesday. Shruti Modi has already reached the office.

Previously, the NCB had detained five persons in connection with three separate drug busts, one of which is linked with the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB official said on September 18.



According to the NCB official, one person named Rahil Vishram was detained on Thursday with 1 kg fine Charas from Himachal Pradesh, which is of high grade and highly-priced in the black market and Rs 4.5 lakh cash was seized from him.

Vishram is directly connected to the other peddlers accused in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the official said.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

