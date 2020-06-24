Sushant Singh Rajput died by 'asphyxia due to hanging', detailed autopsy report reconfirms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging."

The final report quoted, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails."

The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report. So far, statements of 23 people have been recorded by police.

The provisional post mortem report of the actor had earlier revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said.

Rajput had died of suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by hanging himself. However, no suicide note was recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.


