Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-business manager, friend appear before ED

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Shruti Modi, the former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a case related to the death of the actor.

Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani also appeared before the ED for questioning.

Yesterday, a team of ED had questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty in connection with the case related to Rajput's death. Shruti Modi was also quizzed by the agency on Monday.

The economic offences watchdog had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after and FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is slated to hear today a petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the investigation into the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai. (ANI)

