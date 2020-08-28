Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, cook questioned again by CBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh who was working as a cook at Sushant's residence, left from DRDO guest house in Mumbai after being questioned by the CBI team in connection with the actor's death case probe.

The questioning with Pthani lasted for over 13 hours and around 7 hours with Singh.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also questioned watchman of his residence, Mont Blanc apartment.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The apex court had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

