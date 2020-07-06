Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali records his statement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Director and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali reached the Bandra Police Station on Monday to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

The police have recorded at least 29 people's statements in connection with the case.

Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma, and the deceased actor's co-star from the film 'Dil Bechara', Sanjana Sanghi have also been questioned by Mumbai Police in the past.

Earlier this month, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe had said that the department is investigating every angle behind the actor's suicide.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence earlier in June. (ANI)

