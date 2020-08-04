Sushant's death case should not be made into a 'Peepli Live': Manoj Jha

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): While appealing for an impartial Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha urged people not to make late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case into a 'Peepli Live'.

"We are the first party to demand CBI probe and raised this demand in state assembly. We are really happy with the latest development however one appeal to all that the case should not be made into a 'Peepli live'," Jha told ANI.

He is referring to the latest development as Bihar government has sent a recommendation for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case filed by Rajput's father KK Singh in Patna.

"Behind every suicide, there is a societal reason. We believe that with proper investigation truth will prevail. We should not view suicide via the lens of a person's failure to cope with life's difficulties. Every death demands respect," he said.

Peepli Live is a Bollywood satirical comedy film released in 2010 that explores the topic of farmer suicides and the subsequent media and political response.

"The State Government has sent a recommendation for CBI inquiry in the case filed by Late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Shri KK Singh, related to the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, KK Singh had revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help.

"On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said.

After the actor's demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken.

An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to be handed over to the CBI. (ANI)

