Sushant's sister-in-law calls Supreme Court 'God's temple', welcomes decision

Saharsa (Bihar) [India], August 19 (ANI): After the Supreme Court's decision of handing over the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, the late actor's sister-in-law Nutan Singh welcomed the apex court's decision and said it is 'God's temple'.

Nutan said, "Supreme Court is god's temple. 'Bhagwan ke ghar der hain, andher nahi,' nobody can defeat the truth. We all had this hope that whatever comes from god's house shall be welcoming and today's decision is welcoming. We thank them."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court held that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. (ANI)

