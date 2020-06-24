Sushil Kumar Modi slams RJD for criticising govt on COVID situation

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party for criticising government's relief work amid COVID-19 crisis and said that due to these politics five MLCs have parted their ways thereby weakening the position of Rabri Devi as the leader of the opposition in the House.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: "The way Lalu Prasad Yadav's party just criticized the government's relief work during the odd circumstances like coronavirus crisis and lockdown, the result of that blind negativity is that five of the party's legislative council members parted ways with the RJD. Now Rabri Devi will have to lose the position of the leader of the opposition in the House."

"They will be punished for doing politics on the plight of poor labourers and hampering the developmental work," he added.

Ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Bihar, five Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLCs on Tuesday joined chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United JD (U) on Tuesday.

The RJD, which has eight MLCs, is now left with only three MLCs. The MLCs who defected to JD(U) are Radha Charan Shah, Sanjay Prasad, Dilip Rai, Md Kamar Alam and Ranvijay Kumar Singh.

In another setback for RJD, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from his post. (ANI)