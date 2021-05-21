Sushil Kumar was seen at Meerut toll plaza: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India. May 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday said that Olympic gold medallist Sushil Kumar, who is an absconding accused in the murder case of junior gold medallist wrestler Sagar at Chhatrasal Stadium, was seen in Meerut.

According to sources in Delhi Police, a picture of a Meerut toll plaza has surfaced in which a man wearing a white T-shirt can be seen, who is said to be Sushil Kumar.

The photo that has been received by the Delhi Police is of the Meerut toll plaza. In it, Sushil Kumar is seen sitting in the car with another man. According to the police, this photo is dated May 6 after the incident. On the basis of this picture Delhi Police are looking for that car to know where Sushil Kumar is hiding at the moment. The police are also trying to identify the person who is sitting in the driving seat with Sushil Kumar.

An brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment. Wrestler Sushil is considered to be one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had brought home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.

Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the case. Also, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for Ajay, who is also on the run in the same case, Delhi Police officials said. (ANI)