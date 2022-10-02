Sushil Modi hits back at Akhilesh Yadav over swipe at BJP govt on 5G launch

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Former deputy chief minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday hit back on Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for slamming the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched fifth-generation (5G) telephony services. The member of Parliament (MP) said that Yadav was criticising, rather than welcoming the 5G rollout.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that people were already experiencing 5G's of garibi (poverty), ghotala (scam), ghapla (swindle), ghalmel (adulteration), and gorakhdhanda (unethical practices) under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule.

Speaking to ANI, Sushil Kumar Modi said, "Akhilesh Yadav statement is no relation to 5G, at one time RJD chief Lalu Yadav said that what is IT (information technology)." "Similarly, Akhilesh Yadav is an educated man, he should welcome 5G," he said.

Sushil Kumar Modi said the speed of 5G is 10 gigawatts and would be 100 times faster than 4G. "India is entering a club of few countries in the world in terms of 5G speed network. Yadav should first ask 40-50 crore youth of the country what is the importance of 5G," he said.

Sushil Kumar Modi further told ANI that: "Does Akhilesh Yadav want to say that by closing 5G, that money (for launching 5G) should be spent on poverty? Today, the poor of the country also have internet connections and the internet is as much as important like roti, kapra, makaan, and fast-speed mobile internet is the need of the hour. That's why the public is rejecting the leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and their parties."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on Saturday, promising ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it signals the start of a new age and gives a plethora of prospects.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "People are already getting 5G under the BJP rule: G = garibi (poverty), G = ghotala (scam), G = ghapla (swindle), G = ghalmel (adulteration) and G = gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)."

During the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference, the Prime Minister announced the start of operations of 5G services in chosen locations. Over the following few years, the services will gradually expand to encompass the entire country.

Modi said that his government's strategy for 'Digital India' is built on four pillars: Device cost, digital connection, data cost, and a digital-first approach. (ANI)