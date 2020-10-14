Sushil Modi targets Opposition, compares Bihar with Maharashtra on COVID front

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Comparing the COVID-19 situation in Bihar with that in Maharashtra, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Wednesday said the Opposition does not have any issues to raise ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections.

Speaking to reporters, Sushil Modi said that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and added that the beds are lying vacant in the state hospitals.



"The opposition doesn't have any issues to raise. They talk of COVID-19 and today it's completely controlled here. Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths. Almost 1 lakh people are tested every day and beds are lying vacant," Modi told reporters here.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, 961 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Bihar whereas the figure is at 40,701 in Maharashtra. Currently, Bihar has total number of 10,835 active COVID-19 cases while 2,05,844 currently have the virus in Maharashtra.

The 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will go to polls in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

