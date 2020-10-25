Sushil Modi's tantrik ritual comment on Lalu is bizarre: Tejashwi

By Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Responding to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's allegations stating that RJD supremo Lalu Yadav performed tantrik rituals to kill him, Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said the comment by the BJP leader is bizarre and that he had never expected such statement from him.

"What to say on this bizarre comment. Never expected this from Sushil Modi. He could have spoken about employment, industries, education, healthcare. He could have explained the achievements done during 15 years tenure. Such superstitious statements in this time are bizarre," Tejashwi said.



The RJD leader also expressed grief on the Sheohar incident and demanded speedy justice.

"I am sad about the incident and this is condemnable. I want speedy justice and stern action against who committed it," he added.

Sushil Modi on Saturday claimed that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had performed tantric rituals to kill him three years ago. (ANI)

