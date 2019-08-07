Bansuri Swaraj performing last rites of her mother, late EAM Sushma Swaraj. Photo/ANI
Bansuri Swaraj performing last rites of her mother, late EAM Sushma Swaraj. Photo/ANI

Sushma Swaraj cremated with state honours, daughter Bansuri performs last rites

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours at Lodhi crematorium here on Wednesday.
Sushma's last rites were performed by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj, as her husband Swaraj Kaushal stood beside his daughter.
Several politicians from various parties and foreign dignitaries attended the last rites of the late BJP leader. Those in attendance included - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, working BJP president JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Lal Krishna Advani, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Congress leader Anand Sharma, among others.
Former Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay was also present.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Modi, Venkaiah Naidu and several other dignitaries paid floral tributes to the late BJP leader.
Earlier, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders lent shoulders to the mortal remains of Swaraj as they were being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.
Draped in tricolour, her body was kept at the BJP headquarters for public homage.
Swaraj breathed her last on Tuesday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac arrest.
According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and she was brought to the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm.
Swaraj was the foreign minister in the first term of the Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing ill health. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:54 IST

Defence Ministry to decide on buying two BrahMos missile coastal...

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): In his first Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will decide on acquisition of weapon systems worth around Rs 12,000 crore including the procurement of two Brahmos supersonic cruise missile batteries for the Indian Navy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:44 IST

Railways announces 2 additional trains from Udhampur

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Northern Railway on Wednesday said it will run two special trains - one between Udhampur and Darbhanga and the other between Udhampur and Katihar - on Wednesday in a bid to cater the additional flow of passengers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:43 IST

BSP removes Danish Ali as LS group chief, replaces him with OBC leader

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The BSP on Wednesday removed Danish Ali as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha replacing him with an OBC leader saying "balance " was necessary after it announced that former Rajya Sabha member, Munquad Ali is appointed as President of the party's Uttar P

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:52 IST

In major reshuffle Munquad Ali appointed BSP's UP unit president

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a major reshuffle in the party, former Rajya Sabha MP of Bahujan Samaj Party, Munquad Ali has been appointed as president of the party's state unit, said a press note from the party on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:30 IST

Goa: 48 taxi owners booked for taking part in strike

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Police has registered an FIR against 48 taxi owners who operate from Karmali railway station for participating in a mass strike a day before, Inspector Jivba Dalbi said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:30 IST

AP: Diplomats from 35 nations to attend Outreach Event on August 9

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A Diplomatic Outreach Event will be organised here on August 9 in which delegates from over 35 countries including UK, USA, Japan, Korea and Australia are expected to participate for exploring the potential trade relations in mutual interest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:29 IST

K'taka CM to visit rain-affected areas of Belagavi, Bagalkot districts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit rain-affected areas of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Wednesday and Thursday to take stock of the situation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:28 IST

Coast Guard deploys ships, aircraft as deep depression forms in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been deployed in the Bay of Bengal area to shepherd the fishing boats at sea to safer locations and provide assistance to vessels in distress, said an official statement released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:26 IST

Envoys of China, Japan pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, on Wednesday expressed condolences to the family and people of India over the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away last night due to sudden cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:24 IST

Patnaik launches 22 new projects to boost Make in Odisha initiative

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 22 new projects that include 10 inaugurations and 12 ground-breakings which would take the Make in Odisha initiative to greater heights, said an official statement from the state government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:16 IST

IMA calls for nationwide withdrawal of services tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) emergency action committee has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services on Thursday, stating that its stand against the deleterious clauses of the National Medical Bill (NMC) will continue till the medical education and the health

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:16 IST

Sushma Swaraj was beyond any political party: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [New Delhi], Aug 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's death, the nation has lost an excellent parliamentarian.

Read More
iocl