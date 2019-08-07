Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (File photo)
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (File photo)

Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at the age of 67 here on Tuesday night.
Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had accompanied her in the hospital.
Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari were some of the top BJP leaders who rushed to the hospital following the news of Swaraj's demise.
Earlier today, the senior BJP leader had welcomed the revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move.
"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," Swaraj had tweeted.
Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.
During her tenure, the BJP leader had been active and popular on Twitter reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress for assistance. (ANI)

