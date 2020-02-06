Suspect arrested from Mumbai over UP Hindu outfit leader's murder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police, along with Special Task Force (STF), on Wednesday arrested one person from Mumbai in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjeet Bachchan, who was shot dead in Lucknow's Hazratganj area.

The accused fled to Mumbai via train after the incident, police said, adding that the suspect is being brought to Lucknow.

Police had earlier released CCTV footage of the suspected killers of Bachchan. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced by the police for providing information about the suspect.

On Sunday, Bachchan was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while he was on a morning walk in Hazratganj area, police said.

"Ranjeet was shot dead while he was on his morning walk. Unknown men attacked him," Dinesh Singh, DCP Central Lucknow earlier said.

Bachchan, a native of Gorakhpur, was associated with the Samajwadi Party in the past.

A case was registered and eight teams were formed to investigate the matter. (ANI)

