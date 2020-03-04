Suspected case of coronavirus in Himachal: Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that a suspected case of coronavirus has come to their knowledge in the state.

"It's not right to jump to conclusions. Tests will be done, factual position will be clear only after his (suspected patient's) reports come in. We have come to know that the person is from Bilaspur," Thakur said while speaking to the reporters.

So far, six positive cases of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan where an Italian national has been found positive with the infection in Jaipur. Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and discharged from hospital.

The Health Ministry has also stated that six persons with suspected COVID-19 have heavy viral load and are being quarantined and are stable. Their samples have been sent for testing.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. (ANI)