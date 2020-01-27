Suspected case of Coronavirus reported in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): A suspected case of Coronavirus has been reported in Bihar.

According to the Superintendent, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), a girl hailing from Chapra, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of Coronavirus.

She has been referred to Patna and will be kept under observation at PMCH.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has on Sunday said that no case of the novel SARS-like coronavirus has been reported yet in India so far while adding that a total of 4,359 passengers arriving from 22 flights were screened for the illness on Sunday.

The Health Minister has also urged the Central Government to conduct a full screening of suspected persons arriving from international airports. (ANI)

