Suspected container disposed of by bomb squad in West Bengal's Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 1 (ANI): A suspected container was disposed of in West Bengal's Siliguri by the CID Bomb Disposal Squad on Sunday evening.

The incident took place near the Tenzing Norgey bus terminal (North Bengal State Transport Corporation) and just besides of the Junction traffic guard office. The traffic guards spotted a bag lying beside their office and immediately reported it to the Pradhannagar police station of Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP).

A heavy police force, along with the CID bomb squad Siliguri team reached the spot and suspended bus services for at least 2 hours, creating massive chaos in the area.

The bomb squad team took the help of the water jet tool to successfully defuse the container.

As per sources, there was a pressure cooker and some keys in the bag.

Police are investigating the matter.

Binod Chhetri, local resident of Pradhannagar said, “The police, along with the bomb squad, were engaged in the diffusion of the article and there was a very loud sound that followed. It could be a bomb, but only the police can tell what it exactly was."

Ambar Deb, Sub officer, Siliguri fire station said, “We received a call from the CIB bomb squad after they found a suspected bag. We did our duty and the police are investigating the incident.”

The police have not confirmed what exactly was in the container that caused the explosion on being diffused. (ANI)