Suspected coronavirus patient admitted to hospital in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A 55-year-old woman, who went to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir and stayed in Punjab during her travel, has been admitted at the Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital after she showed symptoms of coronavirus.

"The woman is from Cooch Behar. She went to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir and also stayed in Punjab during her travel. She has been admitted at isolation ward here. She has shown coronavirus symptoms," said Dr R Prasad, Medical Superintendent, Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that there are a total of 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus across India, including 17 foreign nationals as of Sunday night.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22). The total number of passengers screened at airports is 12,76,046.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 6,000 deaths globally.

The virus had originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

