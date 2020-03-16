Suspected coronavirus patient escapes from Darbhanga Medical College in Bihar

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A suspected coronavirus patient escaped from Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.
"The patient escaped while he was being taken to the isolation ward. We have informed police and district administration," said Rajeev Ranjan, Medical Superintendent.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
