Suspected COVID-19 patient attempts to commit suicide at AIIMS Trauma Centre

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A suspected coronavirus patient allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre building in the national capital on Sunday.

However, the man escaped with a fractured leg and is now in a stable condition. The suspected COVID-19 patient had jumped off from the third floor of the trauma centre in the morning today.

The report of the coronavirus test of the man is still pending.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

