Suspected drone activity reported in J-K's Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 3 (ANI): Suspected drone activity was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday night.

"Suspected drone movements were reported in Samba last night. We have alerted all police posts and nakas," Superintendents of police (SSP) Samba Rajesh Sharma informed.

Suspected drone activity was also reported on Sunday night from four places in the Bari Brahmana area of Samba. Earlier on Friday, suspected drones were spotted at three different places in the Samba district.



Meanwhile, on July 16, a drone that was operating around the Jammu Air Base was picked up by the radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there. The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The Air Force has also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them. (ANI)

