Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Road Opening Party (ROP) personnel have found suspected explosive material in an orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Bomb Disposal Squad of the Army is present at the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Suspected explosive material found along Baramulla-Handwara highway: J-K Police
ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:06 IST
