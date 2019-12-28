Suspected IED blast reported in Imphal, no casualties

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): A blast, suspected to be an IED, took place at Ngari Gali in Imphal bazaar early on Saturday morning.

The blast was reported at around 5 am today, damaging a nearby shop. However, no casualties were reported in the blast.

The blast took place at just about 800 meters away from City Police Station. A bomb disposal squad team is yet to examine the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

