Imphal (Manipur) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): A blast, suspected to be an IED, took place at Ngari Gali in Imphal bazaar early on Saturday morning.
The blast was reported at around 5 am today, damaging a nearby shop. However, no casualties were reported in the blast.
The blast took place at just about 800 meters away from City Police Station. A bomb disposal squad team is yet to examine the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Suspected IED blast reported in Imphal, no casualties
ANI | Updated: Dec 28, 2019 10:08 IST
