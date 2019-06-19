Suspected IED defused near a school in Mumbai

Mumbai">Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 18 (ANI): Police on Monday defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found near a school in Kalamboli here.

Mumbai">Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "The object resembling a bomb was spotted on a handcart. A bomb detection and disposal squad along with Navi

Mumbai police reached the spot after receiving information and dismantled the device."

Further, he added that there was an alarm attached to the device which was set 12 hours before it was diffused.

"We have received the CCTV footages and an investigation will be carried out on the basis of the evidence," the senior police official said.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the device contained explosives or cement, police said. (ANI)

