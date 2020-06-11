Suspected thief brutally beaten in Delhi, succumbs to injuries in hospital

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): One person suspected of being a thief, who was brutally beaten allegedly by some residents of the Pandav Nagar area in the national capital, has succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered in connection with the death and one person has been apprehended in the matter.

"We received a call at around 7 pm on June 9 from Pandav Nagar under the limits of Mandawali police station. It was that some locals had caught a thief. A team was sent to the spot. They found that the public had caught one person and had brutally beaten him," Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa told ANI here.

He said that the alleged thief was taken to the hospital for treatment and was kept under observation there for around four hours, after which he was discharged by the doctors.

"The accused was then taken to the police station for legal procedure. His condition worsened at the police station, after which he was again rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead," Randhawa said.

"Delhi Police took action and registered an FIR under 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) Indian Penal Code (IPC) and caught the main accused. Other accused persons will also soon be arrested in the matter," he added.

Randhawa said that the standard operating procedure was followed by the cops in the matter. (ANI)

