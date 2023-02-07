Suspended Congress MLA Rajesh Kachchap grilled by ED in money laundering case

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], February 7 (ANI): Suspended Congress MLA from Khizri Rajesh Kachchap was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate's office in connection with the seizure of Rs 49 lakhs in cash in West Bengal from him and two other party legislators last year.

The ED summoned Kachchap for the second time.

Three Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap, and Naman Bixal Kongadi were arrested in Kolkata on July 30 last year and a sum of 49 lakhs was recovered from them.



It is alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to topple the Jharkhand government.

The ED probing the case has called him to its office for questioning. The ED is probing the money laundering angle in the cash scam involving MLAs.

On Monday in the same case, the ED interrogated the suspended Congress MLA Irfan Ansari in Jharkhand for a long time.

On Wednesday, the ED summoned Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal Kogadi to the office for questioning.

Meanwhile, on January 16, Rajesh Kachhap had sought two weeks' time through his lawyer, after which ED again summoned Rajesh Kachhap and directed him to appear in the ED office today. (ANI)

