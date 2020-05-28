Suspended doctor admitted in Vizag mental hospital writes letter expressing concerns about treatment

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Dr Sudhakar, who was suspended for his remarks against the state government, arrested for creating ruckus at a public place and admitted at a mental hospital in Vizag on the grounds that his mental condition is not good, has written a letter to the hospital superintendent expressing concern about the treatment being given.

The doctor wrote all issues from the controversy at Narsipatnam Area Hospital till his admission in the hospital. He mentioned the medication being given and wrote it was having side effects. He even enclosed a photograph of his lip, which he claims dried up due to the unnecessary medication.

He stated in the letter that his condition is normal and requested that he be referred to another "higher and better" hospital.

He had created a ruckus on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Vishakhapatnam on May 16.

He had removed his shirt and later lied down on the national highway after parking his car on the roadside. The doctor was reportedly in a drunk state. Police officials in Vishakhapatnam detained him and seized his car.

An anaesthetist at the Narsipatnam government hospital, Dr Sudhakar was suspended by the Andhra government a few weeks ago for comments in which he had alleged improper distribution of face masks to the doctors amid COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

