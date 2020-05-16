Suspended doctor creates ruckus on national highway, detained

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): A doctor, who was suspended for questioning Andhra Pradesh government over masks, created a ruckus on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday.

Dr Sudhakar removed his shirt and later lied down on the national highway after parking his car on the roadside. The doctor was reportedly in a drunk state. Police officials in Vishakhapatnam detained him and seized his car.

Dr Sudhakar, an anaesthetist at the Narsipatnam government hospital, had been suspended by the government a few weeks ago for comments against the government in which he had alleged improper distribution of face masks to the doctors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

