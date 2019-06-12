Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami inducting Radha Ravi into AIADMK. Photo/ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami inducting Radha Ravi into AIADMK. Photo/ANI

Suspended from DMK over derogatory comments, Radha Ravi rejoins AIADMK

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:53 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12 (ANI): Veteran actor turned politician Radha Ravi, who was suspended from DMK for making derogatory comments on actress Nayanthara, rejoined AIADMK on Wednesday.
The former DMK leader was inducted into the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy.
General Secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) K Anbazhagan had suspended Radha Ravi from the party in March after concluding the disciplinary proceedings against him.
Ravi had passed derogatory remarks against the actress at the trailer launch of her film 'Kolayuthir Kaalam'.
Radha Ravi previously joined AIADMK in the early 2000s and in the 2002 Assembly elections, he was fielded from Saidapet constituency.
In the 2006 elections, however, he was not re-nominated. While he rejoined AIADMK in 2010 he remained inactive in the party until he moved back to DMK in March 2017. (ANI)

