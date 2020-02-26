Suspended govt officials to sit at designated place in Gwalior collectorate premises

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The suspended government officials will have to come and sit at a place designated for suspended employees in the district collectorate premises here, said Anurag Chaudhary, District Magistrate (DM), Gwalior.

"The suspended government officials will have to come and sit at a place designated for suspended employees in the district collectorate premises. We have done this so that suspended officers do not roam around and we can keep track of who was suspended and why," said Chaudhary.

The District Magistrate added that if all the suspended officers come and sit at a designated place it would easy to maintain the arrangements and look after it.

"The designated place for them has been made in the district headquarters and such places have also been created in the tehsil headquarters," he added. (ANI)

