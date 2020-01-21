Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh's DGP commendation medal forfeited

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The DGP commendation medal along with a certificate that was awarded to suspended DSP Davinder Singh has been forfeited after his arrest.

Davinder Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh had on Monday said that the Bangladesh visits of Davinder Singh, who was arrested with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists a few days back, are being investigated.

"It has come to our knowledge that his (Davinder's) daughters studied in Bangladesh. It is being investigated if his visits were only restricted to that angle," Singh said at a press conference.

He, however, added that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on a case that has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"That case has been transferred to NIA, it will not be right for me to make a comment on it. Some findings have come out, they are before NIA. His custody is being given to the investigating agency. It is being investigated in the right direction," said Singh.

The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Davinder Singh after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 16. (ANI)

