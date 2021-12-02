Suspended MPs shift dharna from Gandhi statue to Parliament Gate no 1 due to rain

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): After Delhi witnessed spells of rain on Thursday, the suspended MPs shifted their dharna from Gandhi statue to Gate no 1 of Parliament.

All the 12 suspended MPs sat on dharna demanding revocation of their suspension from the House during the Winter session.



"Revoke Rajya Sabha's MP suspension. Save Democracy," the suspended MPs demanded.

As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. (ANI)

