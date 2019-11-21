Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A suspicious item has been found at the National Highway in Wanpoh of Anantnag district on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.
The police and Army teams immediately swung into action after receiving the information. The area has been cordoned off.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Suspicious item found at National Highway in J-K's Wanpoh
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:12 IST
