Sustainable mining is need of hour: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that sustainable mining is the need of the hour.

Inaugurating the 6th National Conclave on mines and minerals in New Delhi today, Joshi said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mineral Mining Sector has reached its zenith of growth and under his vision, mineral production is scaling new heights.



He said that after getting suggestions from various stakeholders, the Government has brought many changes in the mining policies. Joshi also stressed self-reliance in the mining sector.

Minister of State for Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve also spoke on the occasion and said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is aiming to become a five trillion-dollar economy. He said the Ministry of Mines has taken several initiatives so that there will be a win-win situation for all. Danve said that in the last eight years, India has witnessed development and it is becoming self-reliant.

The conclave has been organized as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

