Sustained efforts needed to control vector-borne diseases, says Union Health Secretary

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday wrote to all states and union territories (UTs) for accelerating activities for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue and calling for sustained efforts to reduce the vector density to control these diseases.

The letter written by Bhushan to the states/UTs read, "A surge in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases (VBDs) such as Dengue has recently been reported in some of the pockets in a few states in recent weeks. The spread and transmission of these diseases are influenced by environmental factors and their transmission is maximum during the monsoon and post-monsoon periods due to the congenial environment for vector proliferation. Therefore, it is imperative that sustained efforts are made to reduce the vector (mosquito) density to control these diseases."



Further, he emphasised that Rapid response teams should be kept ready with all necessary logistics.

"I would like to emphasise on the acceleration of the activities for prevention and control of VBDs without cutting any corners for safety on COVID-19. Entomological surveillance, source reduction activities and prompt vector control measures must be implemented for minimising the risk of transmission. To enable monitoring of disease trends, it must be ensured that all the reporting sites submit their reports without delay. The Rapid Response Teams should be kept ready with all necessary logistics for time," stated the letter.

The Union Health Secretary also said that a multi-sectoral approach is necessary for controlling the VBDs. The role of departments other than Health such as Urban and Rural Development, Panchayati Raj Departments etc is crucial, said Bhushan.

"The status and readiness for undertaking all of the above measures may personally be reviewed at your level to facilitate preventive measures, detect any potential outbreaks, for undertaking prompt and effective measures for transmission control and for providing comprehensive treatment to minimise morbidity and mortality on account of vector-borne diseases," he added.

Bhushan's letter to the states/UTs comes amid a rise in Dengue and viral fever cases in the national capital after Uttar Pradesh. Most of the Delhi Hospitals are reporting viral, dengue and Scrub typhus cases. (ANI)

