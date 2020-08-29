Suttur Math is ongoing movement towards establishing peace, harmony: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Suttur Math is an ongoing movement towards establishing peace and harmony in the country.

"Jagadguru Rajendra Mahaswami dedicated his life towards promoting the overall development of society. Sri Suttur Math is an ongoing movement towards establishing peace and harmony in our country," Singh tweeted.

The Defence Minister attended the inaugural function of the 105th Jayanti celebrations of Jagadguru Shiv Rathri Rajendra Mahaswami ji through video conferencing. The celebrations were organised by Suttur Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Math.

Jagadguru Rajendra Mahaswami, a pontiff of the Srimath, was born on August 29, 1916, in Suttur.

The Defence Minister said Sri Suttur Math is a phenomenal cultural movement that promotes social and economic justice based on spiritual values and ideals.

"Suttur Math is on a journey towards establishing great civilisational values. This is a journey towards giving new dimensions to our education. This is a journey towards setting new benchmarks for social service. This is a journey towards making of a strong and awakened Bharat," he added. (ANI)

