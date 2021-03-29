Suvendu accuses Mamata of minority appeasement, alleges Begum would turn Bengal into mini Pakistan

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her appeasement of minority community, BJP's candidate from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari said that Begum (Mamata Banerjee) used to wish Eid mubarak so often that she wished Holi mubarak to all of you today.

Adhikari, BJP candidate and former minister of Trinamool government, who is taking on the Chief Minister cautioned voters that if they vote for Begum the state would turn into mini Pakistan.

"Mamata Banerjee used to say Eid Mubarak and such was the habit that she congratulated people on Holi with Holi Mubarak. Don't give vote to Begum. If you vote for Begum, this will become mini Pakistan. Begum knows no one except Sufiyan," said Adhikari after paying obeisance at a local temple.

The comments of Adhikari came at an unscheduled stop at Khodambari 2 in Nandigram, metes away from where the Chief Minister is to address a public meeting.

Attacking the Chief Minister, Adhikari said that Begum has changed suddenly and is visiting temples now as she fears defeat.

The contest for Nandigram is intensifying, which polling is scheduled for Thursday, with both Mamata and Suvendu making personal attacks at each other. While Suvendu is playing on the sentiments of Hindu voters, highlighting the alleged appeasement policies by the Mamata government, the TMC chief has termed Adhikaris as traitors who are taking help from "goons from Uttar Pradesh".

The former TMC minister is promising Yogi like administration in Bengal if BJP comes to power. "Just like Yogi Adityanath, the way he is administering his state, we too will govern. If Uttar Pradesh can do transformation, we too can do it," said Adhikari.

Adhikari also targeted Mamata and stated that earlier she used to commute in a car. "Now she is commuting by a chopper. She used to wear Ajanta shoes now she is wearing branded shoes. She used to wear Rs 400 saree now she wears Rs 6,000 saree," he said.

"There is no change in Suvendu Adhikari. I have not changed and wear the same what I used to wear in 2004," while drawing a comparison and stated that people need to choose between 'Begum' and 'son, brother and friend.'

He said that "Begum is coming in air and will vanish in air."

Nandigram is going to polls on April 1, the second phase of polls out of eight phases that will see Bengal voting for 294 Assembly seats. (ANI)