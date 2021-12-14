Suvendu Adhikari justifies move to extend BSF jurisdiction, alleges Kolkata has always been corridor for Bangladeshi intruders

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): Lashing out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Kolkata has always been the corridor for the Bangladeshi intruders and justified the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction from 15 km from the international border to 50 km, saying it is good for the national security.

Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Adhikari further said that this is the reason why the National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are needed.

"Kolkata has always been the corridor for the Bangladeshi intruders. The main accused of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was Majid, he was in Park Circus, Kolkata, for 15 years. NIA arrested him. Bengal Police is not doing any work that's why UP Police came and caught 20 Bangladeshi infiltrators. So, the Centre's decision over the extension of BSF jurisdiction from 15 km from the international border to 50 km is good for the national security," the BJP leader told ANI.



"The border post monitoring should be increased especially near the coastal areas. This is in the interest of the people. That's why NRC, NPR, CAA are needed. Therefore population control is needed, otherwise, our country will not exist," he added.

The Centre, earlier in the month of October, had empowered the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

On December 12, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad had conducted the raid in coordination with West Bengal Police at Gulshan Colony, West Chowbaga. The arrested person Mahfuzur Rahman (30) is a resident of Munshiganj in Bangladesh.

According to police, 20 others suspected to be Bangladeshis have been detained and brought to Anandapur police station.

Adhikari further and said that the TMC will finish at the fourth position in the Goa assembly polls. (ANI)

