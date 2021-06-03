Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Governor, submits representation about unabated post-poll retributive violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 2 (ANI): West Bengal leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday submitted a representation about unabated post-poll retributive violence to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a tweet, Dhankar said, "Leader of Opposition West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and also submitted a representation about unabated post-poll retributive violence. For an hour the two conferred on the situation being faced in State."

The Calcutta High Court on Monday formed a three-member Committee for rehabilitation of victims of post-poll violence after Assembly polls. The Committee will comprise one representative each from State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission, Member Secretary and State Legal Services Authority.

The West Bengal Government on May 25 informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations.



On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

In May, a five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken.

On May 10, BJP MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that he will raise his voice against the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

"I will work to fulfill the expectations of the people of the state. I will help the government for its positive efforts but also raise my voice against the violence going on in the state," Adhikari told ANI after being elected as the Leader of Opposition of West Bengal Assembly. (ANI)



