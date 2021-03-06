Suvendu Adhikari on Mamata's decision to contest from Nandigram: 'Will see you on battlefield'

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], March 6 (ANI): BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday dubbed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as an "outsider" after she announced her decision to contest from Nandigram in the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Adhikari, who was a trusted aide of Banerjee had switched from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join the BJP late last year, is an MLA from Nandigram.

"Honourable chief minister will contest from Nandigram as per the candidate list. Very good, it is welcomed," Adhikari said during a rally in Midnapore yesterday.

He also asked the people of Nandigram to raise their voices. "We want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders. We will see you on the battlefield. On 2nd May, you will lose and leave," he said. Nandigram falls under the East Midnapore district.

The chief minister has often lashed out at the BJP terming it as an "outsider" party in the state.

On Friday, Mamata released the list of 291 TMC candidates for the elections and said she will contest from Nandigram instead of Bhawanipore, her current constituency, where she has been the sitting MLA since 2011.

"We are the first political party to announce the candidate list. Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates, which includes 50 women, 79 SCs, 17 STs and 42 Muslim candidates. On three seats of north Bengal, we are not putting up our candidates. In three seats -- Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong -- Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will contest the elections and whoever wins will support us," she said.

The TMC chief said the party was not able to provide seats to many because they have to bring new candidates forward.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2. (ANI)