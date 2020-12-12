Suvendu Adhikari writes to CBI alleging interference in Saradha chit fund case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 11 (ANI): Dissident Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Rishi Kumar Shukla alleging interference in Saradha Chit Fund case investigation.

"Serious apprehension of interference with the investigation in the Saradha Chit Fund case which is being conducted by the CBI pursuant to the order of Supreme Court," Adhikari alleged in his letter to CBI.

"It is learnt from media reports that a letter has been written by the undertrial prisoner Sudipta Sen to Prime Minister and West Bengal Chief Minister, suddenly after so many years alleging that five politicians have taken a huge amount of money from him," Adhikari wrote in his letter to CBI.



"Sudipta Sen has requested the CBI, State Police for investigation and necessary action. His letter further contains one of his causes of pain to be such persons... now joining BJP," he added.

Sudipta Sen, the proprietor of Saradha Group of companies is accused of committing the offences of cheating and misappropriation of funds.

Reportedly, on December 1, Sudipta Sen wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister while he was in jail. He has accused many TMC leaders of taking money from the Saradha Chit Fund case.

The Saradha Group financial scandal was a major scam caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the conglomerate. The multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam allegedly involves several key TMC leaders. (ANI)

