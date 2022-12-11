SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund providing security to Shinde legislators, claims Priyanka Chaturvedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday alleged the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of ignoring the safety of women in the state.

Uddhav camp Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that several vehicles procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya Fund, which was meant to be used for fighting crimes against women, are instead being used for legislators of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction, which is part of the ruling coalition in the Maharashtra government.

While addressing a press briefing at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar on Sunday Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "In 2013 Nirbhaya rape case happened in Delhi. Learning from the case, we set up the Nirbhaya Security fund and released several vehicles including 22 boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar bikes and 200 Activas, in Mumbai specifically dedicated to the safety of women. Now, this government (CM Shinde-led government) used these Nirbhaya Security vehicles for Minister's security, the one who cheated us."

"Sanjay Rathod, former Maharashtra minister, insulted women and now the Maharashtra government are providing him vehicles as escort security, purchased from the fund collected for women's safety," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

"It's shameful for all of us," she added.



Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chaturvedi said, "Today PM Modi visited Nagpur, Maharashtra. I want to ask Prime Minister you gave a speech from the red fort, Delhi mentioning women's security and safety."

"Prime Minister must address this issue," she said.

Further addressing the press briefing, Uddhav camp MP said, "We demand an audit and inquiry into Nirbharya Security Fund's allocation. We recently saw the incident of a Korean national being harassed in the city a few days back. All these incidents are happening today under this government. They have no priority towards women's safety."

We will wait for seven days and stage a protest on women's safety if the demands are ignored," she added.

Detailing about the incident, Udhav Thackeray camp spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, "When Udhav Thackeray was CM of Maharashtra. He gave approval to 30 Boleros cars, 30 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars and scooters to Mumbai Police under Nirbhaya Fund for women's safety. We installed GPS, tracking systems and all in those cars. Approximately Rs 30 crore budget was allocated under the scheme, but the Fadnavis-Shinde government used the vehicles for minister's security".

The Nirbhaya fund is a corpus set by the Centre in 2013 for state governments to implement schemes for the safety of women. (ANI)

