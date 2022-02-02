Suzuki Motorcycle India sales grow over 8 per cent in January 2022

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation recorded overall sales of 70,092 units in January 2022, achieving an over 8 per cent increase in sales as compared to the same month last year, the company announced on Tuesday.

"The company sold 60,623 units in the domestic market and exported 9,469 units last month," it added.



"The strong dispatches come despite the shortage of global semiconductors and difficulties thrown by COVID-19. We have been able to grow by 37.1 per cent so far in the current financial year. This sales uptick was made possible with the support of all our customers, dealer partners, and staff members," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL.

The company is cautiously optimistic about continuing with steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future. It also rolled out its 6 millionth unit from its Gurugram plant and started deliveries for the Suzuki Avenis scooter.

The figures were released on the same day Union Budget 2022-23 was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

