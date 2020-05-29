Swab collecting booth at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital inaugurated

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): A cost-effective state of the art glove box testing booth for swab collection was inaugurated by Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar at Victoria hospital here today.

Inaugurating the specially designed booth for safer, easier and quicker testing, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar said that the portable booths can be used at border check posts and hot spots.

"The testing method involves the collection of samples from inside a box of aluminium and glass. The suspected corona virus-infected individual, whose samples are being taken, has to walk up to the booth and stand in front of the glass exterior. The healthcare worker inside the kiosk collects the sample and then, follows the sanitisation process before proceeding to take the next sample. The collection process, fully contactless, gets over in five minutes," the Minister said.

Dr Sudhakar also said: "This booth significantly reduces manpower requirement and the need for PPE kits. The main advantages of this procedure are that it needs fewer healthcare workers and strictly adheres to the norms of social distancing. The booth is low-cost. Each model costs about Rs 15,000-20,000."

It is also portable and can be mounted on a vehicle and transported to any location. It can be particularly useful for collecting samples in hot spots and border checkpoints, he added. (ANI)

