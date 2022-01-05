Swab samples of Cordelia cruise ship passengers sent for COVID testing, reports soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Samples of 1,827 passengers onboard Cordelia cruise ship were sent for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday after the ship arrived in Mumbai from Goa with 66 passengers having tested positive for the infection, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"Samples of their swabs were taken by two laboratories. Five ambulances with a capacity of 17 seats have been deployed for transporting the affected patients," said BMC officials.

Test reports are expected today. After which, those who test positive will be sent to COVID centres or hospitals. Those who test negative will be sent for seven-day compulsory home quarantine.



Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that out of the 2,000 samples tested onboard the Cordelia cruise ship that sailed from Mumbai to Goa, 66 passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

Cordelia is the same cruise ship that was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau officials last year over an alleged drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others, was named.

India has logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with the highest number of Omicron cases at 653. (ANI)

