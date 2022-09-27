"Swachh Neer & Aahaar" campaign conducted in South Central Railway

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, conducted Swachh Neer and Aahaar (CleanFood & Water) programmes across Vijayawada Division as part of Swachhata Pakwara-2022, fortnight cleanliness campaign.

Officials and staff have conducted pantry car checks on multiple trains running through the Division. Vendors were counselled to avoid the use of plastic, use safety gear and maintain personal hygiene while serving the Rail Passengers.

During the pantry car check, officials inspected the Licensee's permits, the expiry date of the food articles being sold, quality and quantity of the food served to the Passengers. Commercial Department officials inspected the base kitchens at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore, Ongole and Eluru. They also checked for the quantity of food served by testing them on electronic weight machines.

As part of Swachh Aahaar, at Vijayawada, Ram Chandra Sahoo, Sr.DEnHM, Vijayawada and team conducted an awareness rally and distributed pamphlets to passengers.

Sahoo also inspected the base kitchens and inspected the handling and disposal of Kitchen waste with the provision of Dry and Wet dustbins. The food samples collected during the check were sent for quality analysis by the EnHM team at Vijayawada.



As part of Swachh Neer, all the water coolers and tanks across the division were cleaned and chlorinated thoroughly. Officials conducted intensive inspections of all Water installations including filter plants, for pre and post-filtration quality of water, source of water supply. All the Water Vending Machines stalls were inspected by the officials and quality of water was tested through TDS meters. Staff counselled the water vendors regarding personal hygiene and educated them on ideal range of total dissolved solutes of drinking water.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Chandra Sahoo said, "During the current Swachhata Pakhwada-2022, intensive cleaning drives and awareness campaigns were conducted across the Division."

Feedback from passengers are also being regularly obtained and shortcomings are being rectified through daily monitoring, he added.

He said that as part of the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign, cleanliness dialogue, clean premises, clean offices and massive plantation drives were undertaken which led to improved results. He also stressed on the implementation of the Single-use plastic ban in true letter and spirit across the Division to tackle the plastic menace.

Various Branch Officers, Inspectors and staff were nominated across the major stations of the Division during this fortnight's cleanliness campaign. (ANI)

