Swadeshi Jagran Manch raises concern over China's dominance in India's telecom market

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The RSS-backed Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said on Friday said that China's increasing control over India's telecom networks is exposing the country to cyber risks.
"Chinese companies have won key tenders because of massive under-bidding supported by their government. This is killing the Indian telecom and cybersecurity industry, which is still reeling under the effects of ITA-1 and FTAs," it said.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee has detailed how Chinese imports have already destroyed the small-scale industry, and the SJM cannot stand idly by as another high-value swadeshi industry is threatened, the SJM said in a press statement.
It urged the Centre to ensure that Indian industry gets a fair treatment in its own country. It also requested the government to introduce policies which can encourage indigenous industries and create a robust domestic hi-tech ecosystem and ensure national security.
The SJM said it has collaborated with the Science, Indigenous Technology and Advanced Research Accelerator (SITARA) to organise a meeting of India's high-tech, world-class SMEs and telecom industry leaders to understand the issues facing them and help find a solution to their problems.
